COVINGTON — Newton County and the six municipalities within its borders have reached agreement on Local Option Sales Tax distributions. The new agreement, approved by the cities and by the county at its Dec. 6 meeting, provides 75% of collections to the county; the remaining 25% is distributed among the cities based on population.
The new distribution, which varies little from the agreement that governed distributions for the previous 10 years, is as follows:
• Newton County - 75%
• Covington - 18.464%
• Oxford - 3.019%
• Porterdale - 2.049%
• Mansfield - .83%
• Newborn - .63%
• Social Circle - .008%
The distribution formula includes Social Circle due to its annexation of parts of Newton County.
The LOST law requires counties and “qualified cities” that receive the revenue to renegotiate distribution agreements within two years of each decennial census and submit the new distribution certificate to the Department of Revenue no later than Dec. 30, 2022. In order to be “qualified,” a city must provide at least three of the following services: water, sewerage, garbage collection, police protection, fire protection or library.
LOST revenues are intended to be used by counties to roll back property taxes. According to the county, LOST generated $14.8 million in revenue last year, which translated to an approximately 25% reduction in property taxes.
Under current Georgia law, if the county and municipalities had not been able to reach an agreement on the LOST distribution, the tax would have been terminated.
