COVINGTON — Arriana Gross, a rising sophomore at Newton High School, has been selected to serve on the elite Sandy Hook Promise National Youth Advisory Board for the 2019-20 school year.
Gross is an active member of the Youth Action Team and serves as the vice president within the SAVE Promise Club at Jared’s Heart of Success Inc. youth organization.
The Youth Advisory Board exists to empower, educate and engage a core group of youth to serve as the national voice of SAVE Promise Clubs and Sandy Hook Promise.
Students Against Violence Everywhere and Sandy Hook Promise merged in 2017 and are led by students who collectively work to prevent gun violence as well as other types of violence and victimization within their schools and community.
Gross attended the Youth SAVE Summit last April with her team and was empowered and ready to take everything she had learned back to her community.
She expressed her interest to her chapter advisor Sharmaine Brown stating she wanted to apply to be a part of the Youth Advisory Board for the next school year.
The Youth Advisory Board members are chosen based on leadership skills and service in their school and community through their SAVE Promise Club, as well as other experience.
Gross has demonstrated the commitment that it will take to be a part of this elite team at Sandy Hook Promise and said she is honored to serve on the national level.
She has served on the youth action team at Jared’s Heart of Success for the last three years and has been involved in activities with Bullying Prevention, Gun violence prevention, Mental Health Awareness, Teen Underage Drinking Awareness that has compiled over 300 hours of community service.
Gross and her advisor will be heading to Connecticut this summer to attend the training with the Sandy Hook Promise Committee.