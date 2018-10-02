Community calendar listings

Oct. 3
Development Authority
The Development Authority of Rockdale County will meet at 8 a.m. at 945 Bank St., Conyers. The meeting is open to the public.
Oct. 13
Entrepreneur, Small Business Expo
Springfield Baptist will hold its annual Entrepreneur and Small Business Expo from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the church, 1877 Iris Drive, Conyers. The expo is free and will feature vendors, networking, resources and seminars for startups and established businesses. Spaces are also available for entrepreneurs to showcase their business. For more information, contact info@sbcgrowht.church or 770-929-1111.
Free Concert
Gordon Mote will be in concert at 7 p.m. at High Point Baptist Church. The doors will open at 6 p.m. All are welcome. High Point is located at 15025 Ga. Highway 36, Covington.
Harvest Jubilee
Smyrna Presbyterian Church, 2920 Ga. Highway 212, will hold a Harvest Jubilee from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring vendors, quilts, a huge yard sale tent, a holiday house, kids’ activities and more.
Oct. 14
Church Anniversary
Crawfordville Baptist Church, 2360 Lake Rockaway Road, Conyers, will celebrate its 137th anniversary at the 11 a.m. service. Dinner will follow. The public is invited.
Nov. 1
Economic Development Forecast
Rockdale County Planning and Development Department, along with Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council, will hold an Economic Development Forecast Event at 7 p.m. at the J.P. Carr Community Center, 981 Taylor St. S.W., Conyers. The purpose is to show residents the current economic climate for Rockdale County. For more information contact KcKrzic at 770-278-7100 or kc.krzic@rockdalecountyga.gov.
Ongoing
Macedonia
Baptist Church
Services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays with the pastor the Rev. Dr. Billie Cox. The church is located at 1052 Barton St., Conyers.
Car Wash and Fish Fry
The Men of Rock Temple A.M.E. Church are sponsoring a car wash and fish fry from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church parking lot every Saturday until Oct. 6. For more information, call Adrian Lester at 770-922-5707. Rock Temple A.M.E. Church is located at 1021 Bryant St. in Conyers.