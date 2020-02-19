LAGRANGE - A man who allegedly robbed a bank in Conyers Tuesday morning was captured following a chase in a stolen car through Troup County about four hours later.
According to reports from the Conyers Police Department and Troup County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, identified as Ronald Simons, 28, of Stone Mountain, entered the BB&T branch at 1887 Ga. Highway 20 SE, near the intersection with Flat Shoals Road, about 10 a.m. and allegedly handed the teller a note demanding money.
Simons fled from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money and drove off in a silver Nissan Sentra. Officers arriving at the scene were able to describe the vehicle from bank surveillance video and issued a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) with law enforcement agencies around the state.
About 1:41 p.m. Tuesday, Troup County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Richardson spotted the suspect's vehicle traveling south on Interstate 85 just north of the Kia Boulevard exit, about 6 miles from the border with Alabama. He followed the vehicle as it exited I-85 toward Warner Road and Bartley Road.
Richardson attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the suspect began to flee at a high rate of speed. The pursuit continued for several miles until it reached the intersection of Hamilton Road and Interstate 85. Richardson had attempted one PIT maneuver earlier in the chase, but the suspect slammed on his brakes and the vehicles side swiped. Richardson did a second successful PIT maneuver and both the Sentra and the patrol vehicle ran off the road and stopped.
Simons was not injured and was taken into custody without further incident. Conyers Police detectives arrived at the scene and took possession of the Sentra, which had been reported stolen in DeKalb County on Feb. 9, along with evidence of the bank robbery.
Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff thanked the Georgia State Patrol and the LaGrange Police Department for their assistance in the pursuit.
Simons was booked into the Troup County Jail and faces a number of charges there. He is facing a charge of robbery in Conyers with other charges possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.