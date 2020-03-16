In an effort to proactively prevent the spread of COVID-19 to library staff and our patrons, the Executive Committee of the Conyers–Rockdale (Nancy Guinn Memorial) Library Board of Trustees voted to close the library at 3 P.M. Monday, March 16, through Tuesday, March 31.
The Nancy Guinn Memorial Library has canceled all library programs and meeting room gatherings. Patrons can borrow items and pick up holds until 3 p.m., Monday, March 16. For patrons who currently have library items checked out, fines are suspended until April 30.
Library patrons affected by this closure still have access to free e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines including eReadKids through our website (conyersrockdalelibrary.org) which also includes a link to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the 2020 Census Count.
Library Director Brenda Poku said the safety of the community is the library’s highest priority. “We will do our best to keep you informed if any additional actions are taken. Please check back for updates through our website and our social media (Facebook and Instagram) accounts.,” said Poku.
“We urge all patrons to adhere to public health advisements during this period of uncertainty,” Poku added. “We look forward to resuming our service to the community as soon as it is safe to do so.”
