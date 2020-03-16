COVINGTON — Covington Police Department officers will wear protective gear and take precautionary measures when responding to calls due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the CPD announced Monday.
The department issued a statement saying patrol officers are responding to calls as usual. However, officers will wear gloves and protective eyewear and will maintain a safe distance from people when responding to calls to help limit the spread of germs.
In addition, the CPD said some personnel have been instructed to work remotely in order to limit exposure to officers, and shift briefings are being conducted over the phone and by email.
The CPD’s front lobby remains open, but residents are encouraged to call the customer service respresentative first to see if questions can be answered by phone. The number to call is 770-786-7605. As always, anyone with an emergency should call 911.
“You are being protected by a fully staffed, nationally accredited law enforcement organization,” said Capt. Ken Malcom. “Please keep us and all our Covington/Newton County first responders in your prayers. Together, we will get through this.”
