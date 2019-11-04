COVINGTON — Concluding all Halloween themed activities and events, the Newton County Parks and Recreation Department hosted its first ever and sensational Fall Festival Saturday morning at Turner Lake Park.
The community gathering hosted more than 100 unique craft vendors and artists, local BBQ and jam connoisseurs, a rock climbing wall, inflatable maze, live performances from folk dancers and baton twirlers and much more.
"Vendors came from all over the state and even some as far as North Carolina," said Ternard Turner, executive director of NCPR. "Over 1,200 families attend Saturday's event. This festival contributes to Newton County's latest strategic plan, focusing on the "Quality of Life."
Newton County's Park and Recreation's next event at Turner Lake will be the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new dog park on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m.
Pet-lovers are encouraged to attend and dress their pet in the cutest outfit for the chance to win a cash prize.
The NCPR team is also in the works of organizing this year's Santa Claus visit.
For more information and to stay up-to-date with NCPR events, visit www.newtonrecreation.com or follow their Facebook at @NewtonCountyParksandRecreation.