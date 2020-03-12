HAPPENING NOW: Canceled or postponed events in East Metro due to Coronavirus outbreak

CONYERS — With the number of victims, communities and affected industries growing, several local events are expected to be postponed or canceled in Newton and Rockdale counties due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday, March 12
12:43 p.m. — The Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts has postponed their "Embracing History Around Us: Housing in the J.P. Carr Community" scheduled for Saturday, March 14 until further notice.
1:06 p.m. — The Rockdale County UGA Extension Office in collaboration with Rockdale County Public Schools, have canceled tonight's B.E.A.M.S conference scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
1:24 p.m. — Rockdale Career Academy's annual RUN RCA 5K Pro-Challenge scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been canceled.
Events will be added as the Citizen is informed.
Keep checking our website for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.