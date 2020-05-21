ATLANTA — Newton County District Attorney Layla Zon has been selected by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill a Superior Court judgeship vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Samuel Ozburn. The appointment, announced Thursday, makes Zon the first female to serve as a Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Circuit.
"I am honored to appoint Layla to serve as a Superior Court judge of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit. As a judge, she will prioritize the business of the court and uphold justice, fairness and decorum," said Kemp.
Zon had initially intended to run for Ozburn’s seat in this year’s elections; however, it was later determined that due to the timing of Ozburn’s resignation, the governor would appoint to fill his seat.
Zon went on to qualify to run for another term as district attorney of the Alcovy Circuit, which includes Newton and Walton counties. She faced opposition from Randy McGinley, who is chief assistant district attorney for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit.
Zon began her career in the Newton County DA’s Office in 2000 following graduation from Georgia State University College of Law. She was promoted to chief assistant district attorney by then-DA Ken Wynne Jr.
In 2010, she was appointed district attorney of the Alcovy Circuit by Gov. Sonny Perdue, succeeding Wynne, who was appointed Superior Court judge. She was the first female district attorney for the Alcovy Circuit.
Zon has extensive experience as a prosecutor, having tried more than 150 jury trials, including death penalty cases. She has also argued in front of the Georgia Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Georgia and has served as an instructor for continuing legal education programs in the areas of child sexual abuse cases and death penalty litigation.
Zon currently serves as president of the District Attorney’s Association of Georgia, on the board of the YMCA of Covington, on the board of A Child’s Voice Advocacy Center and on the board of the Georgia Piedmont Technical College Law Enforcement Academy.
She is married to Marty Zon, a retired Georgia Bureau of Investigation special agent in charge, and is an active member of First Baptist Church of Covington.
Zon was selected by Kemp from a pool of seven nominees, including Cheveda McCamy, who is chief assistant DA in Henry County; Alcovy Circuit Chief Public Defender Anthony Carter; Covington attorney Teri Doepke; Loganville attorney and Municipal Court Judge Lori Duff; Covington attorney John L. Strauss; and Assistant Attorney General Jared M. Campbell of Social Circle.
