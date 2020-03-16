COVINGTON — Due to the Statewide Declaration of a Judicial Emergency, the Newton County Juvenile Court will remain open only for the handling of essential functions, mainly related to the detention of a child on delinquency charges or the removal of a child based on allegations of abuse or neglect. All other matters are continued to a date to be determined.
If you have questions or concerns, please reach out by telephone, e-mail, or mail as follows:
Telephone: 770-784-2060
E-mail:
General Matters: Lisa Turner lturner@co.newton.ga.us
Dependency Matters: Janell Gaines jgaines@co.newton.ga.us
Delinquency Matters: Adrienne Miller ammiller@co.newton.ga.us
Intake/Diversion Matters: sthomas@co.newton.ga.us
Behavioral Health Court: sgreene@co.newton.ga.us
Family Treatment Court: tenglish@co.newton.ga.us
Mailing address: Newton County Juvenile Court
1132 Usher St.
Covington, Georgia 30014
This order will remain in effect until April 13 at 11:59 p.m., unless otherwise extended.
