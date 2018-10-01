CONYERS - In observance of National Hispanic Heritage month, Unidos Somos United and co-host Rockdale Chairman Oz Nesbitt Jr. will host Conyers’ third annual Latino Festival Sunday, Oct. 14.
This celebratory event will encourage participants to explore Hispanic and Latino American heritage, culture and contributions.
On the Unidos Somos website it reads, “Latinos are very family and community oriented. We love to have a great time and welcome everyone in the community to celebrate our heritage at the festival.”
Various activities will be included such as live music and performances, a car show, arts and crafts, ethnic food, face painting, folkloric dancers and even a bridal and Quinceañera expo.
So far, the Atlanta Panamanian Marching Band, Edmar Monterosa and Carmelita Payasita are set to perform.
Last year the festival had over a 1,000 participants. This year could be even bigger.
Food vendors, volunteers and performers can still register on the Unidos website at www.unidossomosunited.org/conyers-latin-festival
The event will start at noon and end at 7 p.m. at 1400 Parker Road in Conyers.
Updates on the event are made on the festival’s Twitter page at www.twitter.com/ConyersLatin
National Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the contributions of Latino culture to the United States and runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. The national recognition began as a week of observation under President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 and expanded to a month by President Ronald Reagan in 1988.