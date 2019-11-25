COVINGTON — The Georgia Department of Economic Development's Georgia Council for the Arts announced the recipients of the Vibrant Communities Grant and the new Cultural Facilities Grant Monday morning. Seventy-nine entities in 58 counties received more than $570,000 in funding, including Cousins Middle School and the Arts Association in Newton County.
“The Vibrant Communities Grant, along with our new Cultural Facilities Grant, have allowed GCA to support some of the most impactful arts programming happening in communities of all sizes throughout the state,” said Karen Paty, executive director for Georgia Council for the Arts. “These grants invest not only in the cultural infrastructure, buildings, classrooms, theaters, museums, that support the creation of great programs, but also the downtowns, libraries, community centers and schools that invite Georgians to connect with one another and with meaningful arts experiences in their everyday lives.”
GCA received 133 applications from arts organizations, schools, libraries, cities, historical societies, community theaters, Boys & Girls Clubs and more. The Vibrant Communities Grant is available to organizations in counties that did not receive a fiscal year 2020 Project, Partner or Arts Education grant. Cultural Facilities is a new grant program this year that will provide funding for the renovation, restoration, preservation or acquisition of a building to be used for arts programming. It also provides assistance to purchase equipment needed to support arts programs.
Following the National Endowment for the Arts precedent, the Georgia Council for the Arts used Peer Review Panels to adjudicate applications. These panels included fellow professionals who are experienced in the arts discipline or type of grant being reviewed; or are Georgia citizens with a record of involvement in arts activities, experience and knowledge.