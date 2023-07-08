My backyard was home to several large hosta lilies. These plants prefer shady sites, thriving where I had them planted. Then one day, the plants disappeared. I noticed a few small branches sticking out of the ground. Something had eaten these plants, and the most probable culprits were deer. They tend to cause more problems for homeowners than most other types of wildlife. As the development of our county continues, their habitats are being destroyed, thus driving them into our home landscapes, where they feast on our garden plants. Deterring them can be a challenge. These animals have sometimes been called “rats with antlers,” which is not far from the truth. Although there are no silver bullets, utilizing several control tactics will help minimize their damage.
One method of control is exclusion, which consists of the erection of a fence at least 8 feet in height; deer can jump over lower fences. Sometimes wire fences are installed that are connected to a battery. When deer encounter the fence, they receive an electric shock. They are not harmed by the shock but are startled. Over time, the deer will learn to avoid the fence. However, establishing fences of this nature is a costly investment.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
