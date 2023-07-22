Many pests can bite and cause an itchy reaction. Most notable are the mosquitoes. However, another troublesome biting pest is chiggers. If you have never experienced chigger bites, you are lucky. They can cause itchy, painful bites, but their presence can be reduced.
Chiggers go by many names. In some areas of the country, they are known as “Red Bugs.” There are several species, but they all are troublesome. They are mites, which are arachnids like spiders, ticks, and scorpions, not insects. The tiny adult mite spends the winter near the soil in sheltered areas. In early spring, they lay eggs that hatch into the tiny six-legged parasitic larval form. These chiggers are less than 1/50 of an inch long. The larval stage of chiggers is the only point in their life cycle where they feed on humans and animals. The tiny orange-to-red larva crawls around on the soil surface until a host is found. In addition to humans, they feed on small mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.