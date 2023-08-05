Insects have a terrible reputation. True, some cause harm to plants under cultivation and can spread human diseases. However, 97% of all insects are harmless, and many are essential. One way is their role in the pollination of plants.
Pollination is the transfer of pollen from the male parts of the plants, known as anthers, to the female parts, stigmas. The wind pollinates some plants. Examples include oak, pines, birches, and grasses. They produce copious amounts of pollen, which causes allergic reactions in some people. The other way is pollination by insects. Here, the insects visit the flowers to feed on the nectar and pollen attaches to their bodies. They then fly to another flower, depositing the pollen. Though many flowers are beautiful with a pleasant fragrance, their real purpose is to attract these insects. Wind-pollinated plants lack showy flowers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.