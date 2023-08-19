TimothyDaly.jpg

Timothy Daly

Recently, there have been many news reports about trees causing damage to property due to storms. They have brought down power lines, damaged vehicles, closed roads, and even caused a few fatalities. The excessive rains of the past few weeks have saturated the soil, increasing the susceptibility of the trees to being damaged by high winds. The high stress levels they have been under in recent years because of the prolonged drought, construction activities, and pest infestations have increased the chances of trees suffering damage. What should you do if the storms damage and blow down trees?

First and foremost, take the necessary safety precautions. Storm-damaged trees can present dangers to homeowners. The trees could be in contact with electrical wires, causing anyone touching them to be electrocuted. Contact your local power provider so they can assess the situation. Trees that are down or partially blown over can quickly shift position due to the uneven weight distribution. Avoid climbing on the tree or pulling on any limbs.

Recommended for you

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos