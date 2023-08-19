...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Recently, there have been many news reports about trees causing damage to property due to storms. They have brought down power lines, damaged vehicles, closed roads, and even caused a few fatalities. The excessive rains of the past few weeks have saturated the soil, increasing the susceptibility of the trees to being damaged by high winds. The high stress levels they have been under in recent years because of the prolonged drought, construction activities, and pest infestations have increased the chances of trees suffering damage. What should you do if the storms damage and blow down trees?
First and foremost, take the necessary safety precautions. Storm-damaged trees can present dangers to homeowners. The trees could be in contact with electrical wires, causing anyone touching them to be electrocuted. Contact your local power provider so they can assess the situation. Trees that are down or partially blown over can quickly shift position due to the uneven weight distribution. Avoid climbing on the tree or pulling on any limbs.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resources agent with the University of Georgia Extension Henry County. For information about Rockdale Extension services, contact MaryBeth Hornbeck at 770-278-7373 or marybeth.hornbeck@uga.edu, or Amy Smith at amy.smith@rockdalecountyga.gov.
