Nancy Guinn Memorial Library announces installation of Bike Fixit Station

CONYERS — The Conyers Rockdale Bicycle and Trail Coalition (CRB-TC) and Nancy Guinn Memorial Library are excited to announce that the community is taking further steps to encourage and welcome cyclists to ride along the Olde Town Conyers Trail.
On Sept. 20, the city of Conyers installed a bicycle fixit station in front of the library.
Cyclists will now be able to make minor repairs to their bikes as the stations have bike stands, tools and air pumps.
The Olde Town Conyers PATH Trail is a favorite for dog walkers, baby strollers and walkers for scenic views, rock outcroppings, a bridge, and a boardwalk over a wetland area.
In 2006, the Conyers Downton Development Authority, the city of Conyers, the Rockdale County government, Rockdale County Board of Education and the PATH Foundation collaborated to build the Olde Town Conyers Trail from downtown Conyers through Johnson Park. Since that time, the partnership has completed several additional segments connecting the Conyers library through Olde Town Conyers terminating in Pine Log Park. Trail users can also access Rockdale Career Academy, Wheeler Park, and the Rockdale Tennis Center.
The Nancy Guinn Memorial Library would like to acknowledge the city of Conyers, Competition Clutch, C-Town Bikes, and CRB-TC for donations provided to purchase the fixit station.
CRB-TC is a grassroots organization whose goal is to promote healthy lifestyles, providing safe opportunities to travel by or foot for recreation and practical purposes. CRB-TC works on behalf of riders in communicating with elected officials and administration regarding cycling and community issues. For more information about CRB-TC, visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CRB-TC