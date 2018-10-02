New Ginn dealership planned for Access Road

COVINGTON — Changes are in the works for the intersection of Fairview Road and Access Road in western Newton County.
On Sept. 18, the Newton County Board of Commissioners approved a conditional use permit allowing development of a new Ginn Chrysler Dodge Ram & Jeep dealership on a 12-acre site just east of the intersection in the Almon Overlay District.
Ginn owner Billy Fortson said Thursday that the visibility of the site — which faces Access Road and Interstate 20 — is what attracted him to develop a new dealership there. Fortson also said the 30016 ZIP code is the strongest market for vehicle sales in Newton County.
Fortson said once the architectural drawings are completed, he will put the project out to bid. He said he expects work on the dealership to begin late in the first quarter of 2019 or early in the second quarter. The dealership will relocate from its current location on U.S. Highway 278 in Covington.
The new dealership will feature two separate showrooms — one for Jeep and another for Chrysler Dodge Ram. The facility will encompass 35,000 square feet, with the majority — 25,000 — dedicated to service, and 5,000 square feet to parts.
County commissioners approved a conditional use permit for the dealership by a vote of 4-0, with District 2 Commissioner Lanier Sims abstaining due to Fortson’s previous support of car shows sponsored by Sims.
The new dealership will likely be in place when the Georgia Department of Transportation begins work to revamp the nearby I-20 interchange at Almon Road/Crowell Road.
According to Kyle Collins, communications specialist for the East Central Georgia GDOT district, a public information open house on the project is tentatively scheduled for January, and the project is expected to be put out to bid in late 2021.
The project scope calls for realignment of the interchange, which currently experiences operational issues due to the fact that the traffic signal at the off/on ramp at Almon/Crowell and I-20 is in too close proximity to the signal at the Access Road and Almon Road. The project would move the intersection of Access Road and Crowell Road approximately 440 feet south of the existing intersection. In addition, turn lanes would be added to Crowell Road for vehicles entering and exiting I-20 and the realigned Access Road.