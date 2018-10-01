Newton High crowns Homecoming queen, king

Kiara Amancio and Tyrease Brown were crowned Homecoming Queen and King of Newton High School during halftime festivities Friday night. Newton ended the evening with a clean sweep over South Gwinnett. Amancio is a senior varsity cheerleader as well as the vice president for NHS student government. She is an honor roll student and has been on homecoming court all throughout high school. She plans to attend UGA and study veterinary science. Tyrease Brown is a senior and has played varsity basketball all four years. “Ty” loves to cruise and plans to major in sports management when he attends college. (Special Photo)
By Hunter Terrell