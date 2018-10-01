Piedmont Academy students visit animal shelter

COVINGTON -Second-graders at Piedmont Academy were given the opportunity to visit with furry friends at the Jasper County Animal Shelter.
Students learned about the needs of the shelter and the class helped by making a donation of pet food.
Each student visiting the shelter took a book to share with a shelter dog or cat. The experience was a win-win for the animals and students.
While reading to the animals, it helped with animal socialization, and the students were able to gain confidence in their reading abilities. The activity made for a fun experience.