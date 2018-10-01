Editor’s Note: Restaurant health inspection reports published in the Citizen newspapers include only the restaurant’s name, address, score and date of inspection. This is due to the length of violations included in the reports. Readers who would like to know more about a restaurant’s score may go online at www.eastmetrohealth.com. or call 770-278-7340.
NEWTON
• Mini’s Kitchen, 8105 Washington St., Sept. 27, 87.
• Hardees #1505846, 3112 U.S. Highway 278, Sept. 26, 70.
• Jersey Mike’s Subs, 10333 Industrial Blvd., Sept. 26, 87.
• Kaytee’s Country Kitchen, 11257 Ga. Highway 36, Sept. 26, 85.
• McDonald’s, 4174 Salem Road, Sept. 26, 100.
• Pruitt Health Covington, 4148 Carroll St., Sept. 25, 89.
• Tava’s Diner, 6154 Washington St., Sept. 25, 88.
ROCKDALE
• Starbucks Coffee Company - Target, 2195 Ga. Highway 20, Sept. 28, 96.
• Cielo Mexican Grill and Cantina, 2133 Ga. Highway 20, Suite 280, Sept. 28, 93.
• Dunkin Donuts - Baskin Robbins, 1890 Ga. Highway 20, Sept. 28, 99.
• U Love Wings, 2445 Salem Road, Sept. 28, 98.
• Outback Steakhouse, 1188 Dogwood Drive, Sept. 27, 88.
• American Deli, 1360 Dogwood Drive, Suite 203, Sept. 26, 87.
• Sonny’s BBQ, 1870 Ga. Highway 20, Sept. 26, 95.
• Waffle House #1253, 1820 Ga. Highway 138, Sept. 26, 99.
• Mellow Mushroom, 1880 Ga. Highway 20, Sept. 26, 100.
• Sonic Drive In, 4479 Ga. Highway 20, Sept. 26, 77.
• Wing Nuts, 1573 Ga. Highway 20, Suite 104, Sept. 25, 96.
• Rockdale Health Care Center, 1510 Renaissance Drive, Sept. 24, 96.
• Sudo Bar & Grill, 2270 Salem Road, Sept. 24, 77.
• Tava’s Pizza, 4489 Ga. Highway 20, Suite 7, Sept. 24, 100.