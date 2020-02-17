COVINGTON — U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler took advantage of a one-week congressional recess to visit Stanton Springs Monday afternoon, part of an effort to meet with business leaders throughout the state and hear their concerns.
“I am staying very close to the needs of Georgians … I want to make sure I am giving back to my state and that I make a difference in Washington. Otherwise, why am I there,” Loeffler told a gathering of business leaders and state and local officials at the Bioscience Training Center at Stanton Springs.
Loeffler was appointed to the Senate last month by Gov. Brian Kemp, succeeding Johnny Isakson, who resigned due to health reasons. Loeffler was invited to tour Stanton Springs by Republican Congressman Jody Hice. Both Loeffler and U.S. Rep. Doug Collins have announced intentions to run for the Senate seat in November. Hice said Monday his hosting of the Stanton Springs tour for Loeffler should not be taken to indicate support of Loeffler in the Senate race.
“I’m not taking sides publicly,” said Hice. “We’ve got two great candidates, and the state of Georgia will work that out. We have two phenomenal candidates, and I’m very proud of both of them.”
Loeffler said she was impressed with the four-county Stanton Springs business park, home to Takeda and Facebook, calling it a “model for regional economic development, which is so critical because this is the engine that is driving America forward. It’s creating jobs … and those jobs are lifting all Americans up. At the end of the day, that’s what this is all about.”
Hice praised the leadership that has brought Stanton Springs to the forefront of regional economic development.
“Y’all have really helped this part of the state of Georgia become the epicenter of what is happening, not only in this four-county area, but across our state and the Southeast,” said Hice. “Really, you are making a mark in our nation.”
