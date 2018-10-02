Statewide burning ban lifted

CONYERS - Rockdale County Fire Rescue has announced that the statewide ban on outdoor burning has been lifted. The ban is from May 1 - Oct. 1 each year, and is put in place by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
While outdoor burning of natural vegetation is now allowed, the Fire Department would like to remind everyone that there are rules and regulations that have to be followed. They include:
• Only natural vegetation is permitted for burning- not construction debris, garbage, etc.
• You must obtain a new permit for each day that you choose to burn.
• Never leave the fire unattended.
To obtain a permit to burn, you can call 1-877-OK 2 BURN (1-877-652-2876) or go online to www.gatrees.org. The regulations on burning can be found on the Rockdale County website under “Departments>Fire Rescue>Burn Permit Info.
For more information on how to burn safely, feel free to contact Rockdale County Fire Rescue at 770-278-8401.