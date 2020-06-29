ATLANTA – State Rep. Pam Dickerson, D-Conyers, announced Friday passage of a bill to create an additional judgeship for the Rockdale County State Court.
“Today is a great day for Rockdale County,” said Dickerson on Friday. “After years of attempting to pass legislation for an additional State Court judge, we were able to pass Senate Bill 508. I would like to sincerely thank the Rockdale County Legislative Delegation for their efforts and Judge Nancy Bills for enduring the extra workload. I look forward to adding efficiency to our State Court.”
Bills is currently the only State Court judge in Rockdale County.
Under SB 508, the initial associate judge would be appointed by the governor for a one-year term from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022. All successors would be elected in a non-partisan election and would serve for four-year terms. This legislation would also establish the salary for this additional judgeship.
SB 508 was co-sponsored by State Sens. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, and Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia, in the State Senate. Dickerson, Strickland and Anderson also serve together as members of the Rockdale County Legislative Delegation.
“I was happy to work with Rep. Dickerson and Rep. (Dale) Rutledge to get this bill across the finish line this year,” said Strickland. “Access to justice is critical for our citizens, and I am proud of the efforts that the Rockdale County Legislative Delegation did to get this done. Thank you.”
“As a former local leader, I am proud to support our local government leaders and help position them to conduct business and positively impact the community,” said Anderson.
