Review committee hears plans for courthouse

CONYERS - The case study sub-committee of the Rockdale County Bond Referendum Review Committee has developed a plan it believes could solve the courthouse concerns, plus other needs, for much less than the $140 million bond referendum voted down in May.
The Rockdale County Bond Referendum Review Committee is a group of local residents formed by the Board of Commissioners following the defeat of the bond referendum for a new courthouse and administrative offices during the May primary election. Local businessman Thomas Dean and Water Authority board member Bill Campbell were chosen to serve as committee co-chairs. The county also hired JLL Atlanta, a firm that specializes in project and development services, to act as liaison between the county and the committee.
The county has given them free rein with the exceptions that no current SPLOST (Special Local Option Sales Tax) funding can be committed to the courthouse, and that the county cannot use the Parker Road complex that has been leased to Restoration Storehouse. The committee was also told that its recommendation must be submitted in January so that the BOC could possibly put a new bond referendum on the November 2019 ballot.
The committee began meeting in July and has been meeting every two weeks. Its 27 members were divided into three sub-committees to work on community outreach, a program audit to study how other counties are using their courthouses compared to Rockdale, and a case study to examine the county courthouse and determine what is needed.
The case study sub-committee is led by Garvin Haynes. Members have toured the courthouse and surrounding facilities and met with the judges, clerk of courts, and courthouse staff, as well as BOC Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr., Sheriff Eric Levett, Conyers City Manager Tony Lucas, and Rockdale Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry Oatts.
Their plan includes courthouse needs that must be addressed immediately, such as security, space, maintenance/ADA compliance, and parking. It also addresses consolidating all county government offices in one location, creating a green space area, and allowing for the expansion of the current courthouse in the future.
Security and Space
Security and space needs for the different courts and offices in the courthouse are the primary concern. Last year the county purchased the historic Clay Building across N. Main Street from the front entrance of the courthouse, with plans to move the Magistrate and Probate courts into it.
The sub-committee plan would move Probate Court and the Deeds Office from the courthouse into the Clay Building. Probate Court currently has 1,627 square feet of space. Moving into the Clay Building would give the court 3,500 square feet. The Deeds Office has 3,200 square feet and would have just a little more at 3,222 square feet in the Clay Building.
Juvenile Court currently has 5,000 square feet in the courthouse. Besides needing more space, there is a security problem with no holding cells for male and female juvenile defendants, who must now stand out in the hallway and in the security monitoring room while awaiting court.
The sub-committee plan would have Juvenile Court move into the county auditorium space at 903 N. Main Street. The ceiling is high enough for a second floor to be added to the auditorium, which would triple the space available to 15,000 square feet and allow Juvenile Court to have its own separate holding cells, private attorney/juvenile meeting rooms, and a secure waiting area for juvenile witnesses.
Moving Probate Court, the Deeds Office, and Juvenile Court would free up 10,000 square feet on the first floor of the courthouse, and 1,000 square feet on the third floor. It would also free up an existing courtroom for a second State Court judge. The remaining space could be used to expand the district attorney’s office and the clerk of court’s office.
The sub-committee proposal would leave the Magistrate Court in its current building on Court Street, but would construct a second connected building in the current Magistrate Court parking lot. This would provide more needed space and security for Magistrate Court.
The main security issues would be resolved by separating the holding cells for adults and juveniles, and moving Probate Court and Juvenile Court into separate areas from the State and Superior courts.
They estimate that the total cost for these changes could be $10 million or less, and could be paid for over four years through an increase in the revenue being generated by increased property values in current property taxes, and the maintenance and operations (M&O) budget. They believe that no actual increase in the tax millage rate will be needed.
Other Needs
In the bond referendum that was voted down, the county had proposed renovating the current courthouse and using it to consolidate county administrative offices.
In the sub-committee’s plan, the courthouse could be renovated for the current court offices, using basically the estimates done for the bond referendum, with new HVAC units, a new roof and two new elevators, plus being made ADA (American Disabilities Act) compliant.
Secure parking for judges and staff could be made in a currently grassy area just off N. Main Street adjacent to the courthouse. That would also free up parking spaces in public parking currently being used by the judges and their staff.
The sub-committee found there is a need for at least 500 parking spaces to serve the courthouse. They are proposing that a 500-space parking deck be built where the current Tax Assessors Office is on Pine Street at Milstead Avenue, extending a short distance into the current courthouse parking lot.
They are also proposing that the government offices, including the Tax Assessor’s Office, be built on top of the parking deck, thus providing the consolidation of government offices the county is looking for.
The current courthouse parking lot could then be turned into a green space area which could be used for concerts, farmer’s markets, fairs, and a community meeting space.
The sub-committee is estimating that construction of the parking deck would cost $8.96 million. That cost does not include construction of county offices on top of the parking deck.
As for expansion of the courthouse to meet growth needs in the future, the sub-committee proposed that the courthouse could be expanded into the green space area when needed, without taking up the entire area.
The sub-committee was scheduled to present its plan to the entire review committee Tuesday night.