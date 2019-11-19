CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Education reviewed the budget calendar for fiscal year 2021 at its work session last Thursday. The board is expected to vote on the calendar at its meeting Nov. 21.
The fiscal year 2021 budget adoption calendar is designed to provide the system and community with the appropriate timeline for critical budget processes and to ensure that RCPS completes the budget process in a timely fashion.
The calendar and the processes presented are very similar to past budget calendars.
The calendar is as follows:
- January 9 - Present preliminary staffing to BOE.
- January 10 - “Budget Suggestion Forms” will be uploaded to the RCPS website.
- January 16 - BOE will approve of preliminary staffing.
- January 22 – February 21 - Budget proposals will be prepared, reviewed, consolidated and approved by principals and central office administrators.
- January - May 2020 - The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will discuss the Tax Digest with local city and county personnel.
- February 13 - BOE will host a Public Meeting for the purpose of speaking on budget.
- February 28 - “Budget Suggestion Form” deadline for submission.
- February 28 - School council budget request reports due to Financial Services.
- March 6 - Budget proposals will be submitted to the Director of Business Services.
- April 16 - Present final staffing to BOE.
- April 23 - BOE will approve final staffing.
- May 7 - The proposed Budget will be presented to BOE.
- May 14 - Approval of Tentative Budget.
- June 11 - Public Hearing for Purpose of Speaking on Budget.
- June 18 - Approval of Final FY2021 Budget.
- July/August - Approval of FY2021 Millage Rate.
The July millage rate approval is contingent on the CFO receiving the tax digest in July. This could be delayed until August, which may require a modification of the dates listed above.
Depending on tax digest and the millage rate, three additional millage rate increase hearings and a newspaper advertisement may be required in July/August prior to approval of the fiscal year 2021 millage rate.