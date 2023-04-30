Jermaine Horton captures a photograph of gymnasts with the Champion Mindset Gymnastics team for his nonprofit, The Art of Confidence which focuses on youth of color across the nation who have had their confidence shaken by empowering their self-esteem through photography.
CONYERS — When Socoya Tokumori created her gymnastics team — which consists of young Black girls from underserved communities in Rockdale and surrounding counties — she aimed to keep one thing at the forefront of their minds — belief in the work they put into their craft as gymnasts fueled by a sharp focus on their outcome.
The outcome for the past two years has been success for the Champion Mindset Gymnastics team. The all-Black National Championship team, which is based in Conyers, has remained undefeated in its division. But behind the scenes they have had to tumble through other challenges — mainly generating funds to replace old equipment for their gym.
The group is at a crossroads to replace old and retired equipment at their new gym at 1774 Old Covington Road Northeast in Conyers. Competing in a sport where the majority of competitors is white is yet another challenge the girls face, said Tiffany Bearden, a grandmother of one of the 50 girls Tokumori currently serves.
“We’ve already been displaced twice,” she said recently. “And the girls have been working really hard from the very beginning and have been starting to feel down,” said Bearden.
The friction is an outcome that 16-year-old Alyssa Caesar knows all too well. Caesar has been part of the Champion Mindset Gymnastics team for two years since its establishment, and as the 50-plus gymnasts gathered for yet another meet on April 5, she kept her goals in front of her. The Arabia Mountain High School student hopes to compete as a gymnast at Auburn University or Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn.
“Most of the (looks received during competition) do hurt me, but I have to show them what I got,” Caesar said. “Because I have goals, and I want to be someone big.”
Jermaine Horton, a professional photographer and founder of the Art of Confidence Project, recently met with the girls in an effort to bring more awareness to the team — as the only all-Black gymnastics team in the state — as well as empower them to continue with their journey.
“It was something about their story that made me want to be here,” Horton said as he wrapped up the recent photo shoot. “Just the fact that (they seem to go unnoticed) made me want to show them off and let those who (feel they shouldn’t take part in the majority-white sport) know just how (great) these girls really are.”
The photos that Horton captured demonstrate a sense of pride and expression for the team. Some of the young Champion Mindset Gymnastics team members are portrayed with a balled fist stance while others reveal their inner battle by letting out a gutted howl as part of the project.
“They were very impressionable, and respectful and just amazing,” Horton said. “It’s very disheartening to know that someone would want to miss out on them, but we all know these issues stem from how others look at themselves. They are not happy with themselves. It’s not a reflection of who those girls are.”
Each member of the growing team has been worth Tokumori’s desire to address the financial struggle, and the impact of feeling overlooked.
“This helps find the Black voice in gymnastics,” Tokumori said as setup for the photo shoot began. “I like this project because I’ve been the only one to constantly show them their worth. It’s bigger than what they doing, and this ensures that they get the love and support they need and deserve.”
The sacrifice is a benefit for Jaylin Fischer, who has been working to strengthen her craft on the high bars and floor dance routines.
“It’s been going good,” the 9-year-old Bolton Academy student said. “I’m learning new stuff on the bars, like how to jump to the high bars, and getting my coach’s support.”
Kylie Edwards, 10, echoed similar sentiments.
“She always pushes us because she knows we can do better stuff, even if we’re afraid to do it,” Edwards said. “Like when I learned how to do a round off back hand spring — it was really rough at first, but I finally got it and it made me feel proud of myself.”
