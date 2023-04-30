CONYERS — When Socoya Tokumori created her gymnastics team — which consists of young Black girls from underserved communities in Rockdale and surrounding counties — she aimed to keep one thing at the forefront of their minds — belief in the work they put into their craft as gymnasts fueled by a sharp focus on their outcome.

The outcome for the past two years has been success for the Champion Mindset Gymnastics team. The all-Black National Championship team, which is based in Conyers, has remained undefeated in its division. But behind the scenes they have had to tumble through other challenges — mainly generating funds to replace old equipment for their gym.

Champion Mindset Gymnastics, stretches.jpeg

The all-Black Champion Mindset Gymnastics team complete a series of stretches under the leadrship of their coach, Socoya Tokumori, during a practice meet on Wednesday, April 5.
Alyssa .jpeg

Alyssa Caesar lands a jump during a practice run at the Old Covington Road gym in Conyers on Wednesday.
Jermain Horton.jpeg

Jermaine Horton captures a photograph of gymnasts with the Champion Mindset Gymnastics team for his nonprofit, The Art of Confidence which focuses on youth of color across the nation who have had their confidence shaken by empowering their self-esteem through photography.
Jaylin.jpeg

Jaylin Fischer (centered) shows off her skills alongside her teammates at the Champion Mindset gymnasium on Wednesday, April 5.   

