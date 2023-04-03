CONYERS — Oz Nesbitt Sr. believes that the best is yet to come for Rockdale County residents.
The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners chairman reflected on Rockdale County's past and the state of Rockdale County's future at the annual State of the County Address March 30.
The completion of a new fire training complex alongside the county's new strategic plan and the completion of several roadway projects were a few highlights of Nesbitt's remarks at the Costley Mill Park Event Center hosted by the Council for Quality Growth Thursday. Nesbitt based the success of each project on the ongoing partnership the BOC has with its department heads.
"No one gets anything done by themselves," Nesbitt said in acknowledgment of each department.
Nesbitt also recognized his wife, Robernett, for her contributions.
"She keeps me straight, and she keeps me focused," he said.
He also listed the increased training procedures and new law enforcement technology for the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office as one of several ongoing efforts.
"We created a new system to ease paperwork at the county jail," Nesbitt said. "We also installed new cameras and communication hardware equipment to enhance jail security."
This includes the installation of thermal cameras to see what goes in and out of the jail, Nesbitt said. He also credited the Stepping Up initiative spearheaded by Commissioner Doreen Williams for helping keep those battling mental illness out of the jail system, and the Fire Department’s recent recruitment efforst and new fire training complex funded by the 2016 SPLOST during the breakfast program, which was presented by Atlas Technical Consultants.
"This will greatly enhance their ability to keep Rockdale County residents safe," Nesbitt said.
Road improvement projects, bridge replacements and the recent implementation of a multi-use trail were a few highlights for the Rockdale County Department of Transportation during the 2022 season.
“We look forward to continuing proactive discussions with these stakeholders in the growth and development of our future infrastructure plans,” Nesbitt said in regards to the SPLOST-funded projects.
He added that a $300,000 federal grant will help fund initiatives to connect businesses and residents with reliable job opportunities and training needed to be successful in the workforce.
The county's new strategic plan, referred to as Reimagine Rockdale, also aligns with community education, input, and feedback in addressing the current and future infrastructure needs within the county, Nesbitt said.
"To such end, the chairman’s office has provided new citizen resources such as a revamped website complete with an Infrastructure Resource Hub that goes live today," Nesbitt said.
Other community-focused initiatives included the War on Litter campaigns, park expansions and improvements, new youth recreation areas, and a county-run veteran transit mobility service.
“Rockdale County is a community focused on future growth, fiscal responsibility and accountability,” Nesbitt said. "All designed with an enhanced quality of life in mind."
The Council for Quality Growth State of Rockdale County breakfast annually convenes the county’s business community with its local government bodies, as well as with other local leaders from across the region.
“We work with Rockdale County and its local municipalities to promote quality development policy year-round, and our ability to collaborate ensures everyone has a voice in how Rockdale continues to grow and thrive,” said Michael Paris, president & CEO of the Council.
The Thursday program also featured remarks from Todd Long, Georgia Division lead of Atlas, and Katherine Atteberry, Stormwater Planning manager of the ARC’s Metro North Georgia Water Planning District.
The Board of Commissioners also identified recipients of the Dedicated Service Award, Unsung Hero Award, and the Charles P. Cole-Lou Belcher Award at the State of the County event held for the public. Winners included Darlene Hotchkiss as the 2023 Dedicated Service Award winner, Don Murphy and Blake Watts as the 2023 Unsung Hero recipients and Keish Momon as the 2023 recipient for the Charles P. Cole-Lou Belcher award.
Recommended for you
A celebration of peace was held at Rodney Cook Sr. Peace Park in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood on Saturday as officials unveiled a statue of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Click for more.PHOTOS: World Peace Revival and MLK Statue unveiling
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.