CONYERS — Oz Nesbitt Sr. believes that the best is yet to come for Rockdale County residents.

The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners chairman reflected on Rockdale County's past and the state of Rockdale County's future at the annual State of the County Address March 30.

RC State of the County.jpeg

From left to right: Michale Paris, Katherine Atterberry, Oz Nesbitt Sr., and Todd Long

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos