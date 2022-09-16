CONYERS — If you're a Rockdale citizen looking to get rid of any excess papers around your home or business, this event may be for you.
Keep Conyers-Rockdale Beautiful is holding its second of two Electronics Recycling & Paper Shredding events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 in the parking lot of 1400 Parker Road in Conyers.
During this free event residents and business owners will be able to safely discard and recycle old documents and electronics, regardless of working condition. Participants can access Parker Road from Flat Shoals Road, or from Iris Drive to Royal Drive and Commercial Drive to avoid traffic in the area.
A maximum of four banker boxes will be provided for each vehicle for paper shredding. Participants must provide photo ID as proof of address in the county for both shredding and recycling during the event.
There will be professional electronics recycling and paper shredding companies on hand to securely handle all items on site under the close supervision of government staff. Once the shredding truck is full, shredding services for the day will end, according to a Keep Conyers-Rockdale Beautiful press release.
A cash fee will apply to certain items for electronics recycling, including $25 each for TVs and CRT monitors, but all other electronics are free to recycle, the press release states.
ACCEPTED ITEMS
Paper Shredding
Papers that are loose, folded or in envelopes.
Electronics Recycling
Audio equipment
Floppy disks
RAM devices
Answering machines
Gateways
Receivers
Batteries (alkaline, lithium, UPS, Ni-MH, Ni-CAD, car, motorcycle, rechargeable, laptop)
GPS units
Remote controls
Blu-ray players
Handheld electronic games
Repeaters
Bluetooth devices
Hard drives
Routers
Business phones/systems
HDDs SSDs
Cable
Headphones
SD cards
Cable boxes Hospital equipment Satellite receiver box
Cameras (disposable, film, digital)
Inkjet cartridges
Scanners
CD players
iPads
Security equipment
CD-ROMs
IT equipment
Servers
Cell phones
Keyboards
Server cabinets
Charging cables
Laptops
Server racks
Check processing equipment
LCD monitors
Smartwatches
Circuit boards
Medical equipment
Speakers
Computers
Memory
Stereos
Copiers
Modems
Switches
CPUs (central processing)
Mother board Tablets
Credit/debit card
readers/processors MP3 players Telephones
DVD players
Network bridges
Toner (unused)
Desktops
Network hubs
Transmitters
Disk arrays Panelboards
Typewriters
Docking stations
PC
USB flash drives
Earpieces
PC power supplies
Uninterrupted power supplies (UPS)
Ethernet hubs PDAs (personal digital assistant)
VCR players
Extension cords
Peripherals Video games
External hard drives
Picture printers
Video game consoles
Fax machines
Phone systems
Video game controllers
Firewalls Plotters
Video recorders
Fitness trackers
Point of Sale Systems
Walkie-talkies
Flat screen monitors
Power distribution units
Wireless Access Point
Power strips
Wirings
Printers X-ray film
Projectors
Radios
ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:
Paper Shredding
Papers containing foreign objects such as spring loader/binder clips or glue/adhesives
Photographs
Hanging metal file folders
Three-ring binders
Electronics Recycling
Projection/Console TV’s
Tires Coffee makers
Washer/Dryers
Toaster ovens
Freezers
Vacuum cleaners
De-Humidifiers
Blenders
Speakers (wooden)
Gas-powered tools
Mixers
Gas grill tanks
Household trash
Ovens
Battery-powered tools
Microwave ovens
Hair dryers
Liquid-containing devices
Radioactive material
Ceiling fans
Humidifiers
Refrigerators
All items brought to the event will be recycled and shredded on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, please contact KCRB at kcrb@rockdalecountyga.gov or 770-278-7050.
