Conyers church, county officials partner to help with water crisis in Jackson, Miss.

CONYERS — A local church is hoping to extend helping hands across borders.
Springfield Baptist Church, located at 1877 Iris Drive Southeast in Conyers, in partnership with the Rockdale County government will be hosting a water drive to assist those affected by the water crisis in Jackson, Miss.
The partners are looking to collect cases of 24 and 48 bottled water for the communities within Jackson. The water bottle collection will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11.
Drop off for Friday and Sunday will take place at the Springfield Activity Center. Participants can drop off their items at the east entrance of the church's parking lot on Saturday.
The effort is one that Eric Lee Sr., the senior pastor at Springfield Baptist Church, defines as a health issue that should get everyone involved.
"Water and clean water are something that everyone should have access to," he said Wednesday. "For an entire city to be without water, it’s a lot of suffering people from elderly all the way to newborn babies, so it’s a health issue," he added.
"We are all humans and Americans and God has put us in a position to be a blessing to people in the time of need."
The senior pastor says additional collection days will be added if there continues to be a need.
"None of us have a good reason, especially in the richest nation, to ignore the needs of our neighbors," Lee said. "To whom much is given, much more is required so anyone who is too busy to ignore the need of their neighbors needs to reassess their purpose in life."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.