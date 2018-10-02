Conyers Police operation at hotels nets four arrests

CONYERS - The Conyers Police Department conducted a targeted criminal enforcement and intelligence gathering operation on Thursday, Sept. 27. The operation focused on local hotels in an effort to curb criminal activity and promote a sense of safety for those visiting Conyers. Four people were arrested and several thousand dollars’ worth of narcotics were seized as a result of the operation.
Lane Hamilton, 24, from Gainesville, and Giles Siadous, 25, from Baton Rouge La., were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. The charges were the result of a search of a hotel room that Hamilton and Siadous were occupying at the Quality Inn on Dogwood Drive. The search located 20 individual containers of high grade marijuana, each labeled with a unique brand name. The marijuana is believed to have a street value of approximately $5,000.
The other two arrests were Austin Jacobs, 27, from Rowland, N.C., charged with possession of a misdemeanor amount of marijuana, and Ringston Lonno, 41, of Conyers, charged with disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license.
The Conyers Police Department routinely focuses resources in and around local hotels for the purpose of deterring criminal activity. Operations range from establishing a heavy police patrol presence designed to prevent car break-ins to more covert methods such as undercover stings targeting prostitution. During this operation officers conducted foot patrols to make contact with occupants of the hotels to learn what concerns those patrons may have combined with undercover surveillance to identify potential problems.
Chief Gene Wilson noted that operations such as this help make the city safer for residents and visitors alike.
“We welcome those visitors who want to spend time in Conyers,” he said. “We want them to feel safe during their stay, and we will not tolerate those who take advantage of and abuse our hospitality.”