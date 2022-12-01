Conyers resident India Nandi Chapman perfecting her artistry in music industry

CONYERS — Her name is India Nandi Chapman, but most of her following knows her as Queen Nandi. The title originates from the queen mother of the greatest African warrior and chief, Shaka Zulu.
It is a name that the 25-year-old Atlanta native selectively placed into her artistry as a songwriter and recording artist. The African origin is one that Nandi, whose name translates to "flame," "the sweet one" and "God is with her," remembers from her youth.
"My grandmother named me Nandi, coming from the Zulu tribe," Nandi said Tuesday. "I have memories of us watching that movie together, and she always would remind me that I am a queen."
Queen Nandi has gained a substantial amount of followers throughout the state, specifically within the metro-Atlanta area. She evolved from a young 10-year-old poet winning talent shows and oratorical competitions and giving speeches throughout Georgia, to a polished rhythmic American poet making her own brand of music as an independent artist managed by a team of industry veterans, and signed to a production deal with Atlanta Music Network.
And despite being born in Atlanta, Nandi claims Rockdale County and the city of Conyers as a staple in her climb to notability. A former Flat Shoals Elementary, Memorial and General Ray Davis Middle and Heritage High School student, Nandi credits the bulk of her success to educators. They have influenced her career in a tremendous way, Nandi said.
"It is just so many educators that have poured into me," she said.
A memory that has not grown faint for the independent songwriter and recording artist is one that taught her to follow through with everything that she chooses to do. It is a lesson that stemmed from Nandi's teacher Mrs. Palmer, formerly Ms. Mathis, with Rockdale County Schools.
"I specifically remember an assignment we had to do, it was an essay, and I always wanted to procrastinate, but she always kept an eye on me and made sure that I got it done," Nandi said.
Nandi reflects back to the page where she managed to transcribe about a paragraph and a half of the given assignment that Mrs. Palmer had given the class. The assignment was given to each student as their chance to write an essay and later vote on their favorite. The winner would then be entered into the school-wide drawing for the national high school writing competition.
Little did Nandi know that her experience with the national writing competition would play a major role in her foundation as a trap-rap, hip-hop, neo-soul, R&B, jazz, and spoken word artist.
"I never experienced a class clapping for an assignment and my teacher shaking her head," Nandi said. "She told me to finish it (the rest of the essay) the next day, and it went from county, to state, to regional."
From then, storytelling has been a significant part of her life.
"I realize that is what I really enjoy doing," Nandi said. "Through storytelling I have been able to show I understand my fellow brother, my fellow sister, or touch a 7-year-old through different type of genres."
Nandi describes her works as a melting pot of sounds.
"I stretch myself and allow myself not to be confined to sing or rapping on a track," Nandi said. "Hip-hop, poetry and spoken word is where my roots so that base is going to be there."
And since gaining notoriety Nandi has been finding ways in which she can give back to the Rockdale County community, as well as other areas within metro-Atlanta. She does this through her Field Trippin cause — where she pays the costs for businesses, organizations and directly to residents in need.
Her advice for those looking to follow in her path is the same her father, Chico, gave her as her boss, mentor and top role model.
"Try to be present in whatever space you're in," Nandi said. "I try to make myself available in the community, and was even most recently invited to speak at a school but it got canceled, but it has been in my heart to do it," she added.
"Sink your teeth into whatever it is you want to do, and do something everyday to improve on it," Nandi said. "In the moment if it feels like it is not happening as fast as you want, remember the Proverb: How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time — as long as you keep going you are going to get there.
"Stand on that foundation that was laid for you, and always keep those core values and that foundation everywhere you need to go."
Recommended for you
This weekend in Rockdale and Newton County is Christmas celebration heavy. Grab the whole family and get in on the community fun. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Rockdale and Newton County
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.