CONYERS — There are two things to consider when planning to build a company on your own — the first is to really spend time looking into the idea. The second is to make sure you truly want to work for yourself.
So when Rebecca Davis and her husband decided to create and broaden their non-emergency transportation company to the metro-Atlanta area in 1999, all things were considered.
“You have to make sure that you are prepared to work for yourself, because everything is dependent on you,” Davis said. “I can’t fail for myself, but I certainly can’t fail for them.”
Once the journey began, Davis, a Conyers resident for the past 15 years, never looked back.
“I wouldn’t say that I never looked at a desk job or work in a retail store, because there’s a lot of sleepless nights,” Davis said. “The business demands it. But owning your own business is very rewarding.
“Who is better to work hard for than yourself?”
From the family-owned transportation service — helping Rockdale County residents to their doctor’s appointment and back home again, to a two-story all inclusive beauty bar and spa, Davis has worked to fill certain needs in the Conyers and Covington area.
Together with her husband Davis has owned several businesses. Three have been sold, but Davis feels the other four businesses keep her active in the community. The couple currently owns the Life Core Transportation Inc., established in 2019, Body Goal Central in 2020, K&D Shoes since April 2022, and newly installed Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa at 1990 Old Parker Road in Conyers.
The previously owned body repair shops filled needs of helping those with burdensome car troubles, the transportation services helped individuals without transportation get to doctor appointments and pick up necessities, and wellness shops filled a void in unemployment and helped residents maintain a healthy lifestyle.
“I love to give back to the community where I live,” Davis said. “To help somebody makes me feel better than anything in the world.”
