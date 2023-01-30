2I4A0412.JPG

Rebecca Davis

CONYERS — There are two things to consider when planning to build a company on your own — the first is to really spend time looking into the idea. The second is to make sure you truly want to work for yourself.

So when Rebecca Davis and her husband decided to create and broaden their non-emergency transportation company to the metro-Atlanta area in 1999, all things were considered.

Resized_20230127_175023.jpeg

Rebecca Davis (left) speaks with a worker at her newly established beauty bar spa at 1990 Old Parker Road in Conyers.

