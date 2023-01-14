CONYERS — Economic development will be at the forefront of discussions for an annual series hosted by the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce.
The local Chamber invites residents to join them for the second annual Front Porch Discussions from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital at 1412 Milstead Ave.in Conyers.
Breakfast starts at 7:30 a.m. and program is set to begin at 7:45 a.m., according to the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber website.
The Front Porch Discussions act as part of the local Chamber's Economic Development Breakfast Series to be held inside of Classrooms 2 and 3 of Building A. Admission is $10.
A second event will also be held at 6 p.m. at Rockdale Career Academy located at 1064 Culpepper Drive, Southwest in Conyers. Attendance for this event is free.
The Front Porch Discussions act as a collaborative effort for city and county leaders to have meaningful discussions designed to result in a shared vision and message.
Speakers for the annual event series include Chaiman Oz Nesbitt Sr. with the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, Conyers Mayor Vince Evans, Superintendent Terry Oatts with Rockdale County Public Schools, Kevin Hanna, executive director for the Conyers-Rockdale Economic Development Council and Blake Watts, CEO of Piedmont Rockdale.
"Front Porch Discussions takes us back to the heart of what this community is about — the people," Evans said. "I'm excited the city is collaborating with our community partners to remind citizens why Conyers and Rockdale County is such a special place to live, while being mindful of those who may be looking for a place to live or work or call it home one day."
Front Porch Discussions is a program organized by Darlene Hotchkiss, the board chair with the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber.
"Open discussion is a good name for what we're trying to accomplish," she said.