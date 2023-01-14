CONYERS — Economic development will be at the forefront of discussions for an annual series hosted by the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce.

The local Chamber invites residents to join them for the second annual Front Porch Discussions from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital at 1412 Milstead Ave.in Conyers. 

