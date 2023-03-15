CONYERS — When Dave Pietro moved into the Conyers area some 21 years ago he was surprised to find the town in a progressive movement.
"I was really not expecting what I came across," Pietro said. "The residents were warm and loving, and they were receptive."
It is with this forward movement that the Reel Cool Entertainment president backed the launch of a new set of productions under the program known as Inspiration Theatre. The aim is to bring awareness to a variety of social issues as related to suicide, homelessness and the LGBTQ+ community.
“Sometimes, it’s hard for the everyday person to understand what it’s like to be homeless, what it means to have HIV/AIDS, how it feels to be discriminated against," Pietro said recently. "Seeing it live on stage and feeling it along with the characters, can completely change a person's perspective."
“With Inspiration Theater, by combining entertainment and social consciousness, we hope to inspire greater understanding and encourage engagement in the community.”
Inspiration Theatre is a joint venture between Pietro's company, which creates original, innovative content for the motion picture, television and theatrical industries, and the Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts. The launch is one Rachelle Norton hopes will create meaningful dialogue and inspire positive change for Conyers. Giving back is a central theme for the series, too, the office manager for the CRCA added.
"This is a new venture for Conyers Rockdale Council for Arts, hoping that the community will support it and enjoy the new and different theatrical productions than what has been presented before," Norton said.
This year's productions include "Heaven In Chains" by playwright Norman Macera and "The Bench" by playwright Robert Galinsky. The first production will premiere on the CRCA Theater stage at the end of March. The Atlanta premiere of the second show of the series will begin in August.
"Heaven in Chains" follows the narratives of four Roman Catholic priests who are pulled from their positions to undergo psychiatric evaluations.
"One likes to expose himself in public," Pietro explains. "One is gay, and one likes to play around with other women, and another is involved with murder."
"It’s a pretty intense play; however, it has dark humor moments through it that will leave people talking and thinking at the end -- which is what we want people to (do)."
Through the controversial and thought-provoking shows, the CRCA will have the ability to spotlight a few area non-profits and agencies. Some of these include Jerusalem House, Lost-n-Found Youth and the United Way of Greater Atlanta, Shelli Siebert, executive director of CRCA, said.
"We are thrilled to launch the Inspiration Theater program and partner with Reel Cool Entertainment to bring thought-provoking and impactful plays to our community," she said. "Our goal is not only to provide quality entertainment but also to raise awareness about important issues and organizations in our community."
Recommended for you
On March 11, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta Track Club welcomed over 1,500 participants to the seventh Hawks Fast Break 5K presented by Sharecare. Click for more.PHOTOS: Atlanta Hawks Fast Break 5K
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.