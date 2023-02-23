IMG_5226.jpg

Planning Commission Board during its special called meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22. 

 Staff Photo

CONYERS — The Conyers/Rockdale County Planning Commission has denied a recommendation for rezoning for a new single-family housing development on 285 acres along Honey Creek Road.

The Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of the application submitted by D.R. Horton that would allow development of Honey Creek Preserve, a 540-unit single-family subdivision at 460 Honey Creek Road. The decision came during a special called meeting Wednesday that drew a crowd of area residents who opposed the rezoning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos