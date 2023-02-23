CONYERS — The Conyers/Rockdale County Planning Commission has denied a recommendation for rezoning for a new single-family housing development on 285 acres along Honey Creek Road.
The Planning Commission voted to recommend denial of the application submitted by D.R. Horton that would allow development of Honey Creek Preserve, a 540-unit single-family subdivision at 460 Honey Creek Road. The decision came during a special called meeting Wednesday that drew a crowd of area residents who opposed the rezoning.
The applicant had requested to have one parcel of the property rezoned from Agricultural Residential to Collaborative Residential Subdivision, which would allow more housing units per lot in exchange for preservation of greenspace. Maximum density in the CRS zoning is 3.1 units per acre.
The Planning Commission voted to deny the request because the proposed zoning is not consistent with density in the area.
The current zoning of AR is inconsistent with the growth and development of the area and with the surrounding properties, said Steve Weinstein, chair of the Planning Commission.
“This is what we look at to justify rezoning,” he said during the Wednesday meeting. Weinstein added that he had inquired about the possibility of changing the zoning to R1, single-family residential, which is medium-density zoning.
“I did ask about R1 and never really got that answer about if it can be developed with a slightly higher density, but not as the density that they’re requesting,” he said.
In addition, the Planning Commission did not find the site is a reasonable parcel for economic growth.
Tom Harrison, vice chair of the Planning Commission, backed the recommendation, saying that if the number of units was reduced it would be an asset to the growing community.
“I understand the economic needs for developers and property owners, but I’ve got to make this just a little bit personal,” Harrison said. “The idea of 3- to 5-acre lots, reducing the proposal from 590 to maybe 100, that would create a very nice development."
“I don’t think you would have to have a 400k price on it, and I think with the amenities they’re proposing would make a nice place to raise a family.”
The Honey Creek Preserve plan features three- to five-bedroom homes with amenities such as a greenspace and playground, walking and bicycle trails, an outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts — all of which would be maintained by a mandatory homeowners association.
The proposed development was designed for millennials and “boomers” who are the two biggest demographic groups for the project, said Tiffany Copeland with Atlanta East Division, representing D.R. Horton.
“These two demographic groups tend to have more disposable income and will not only be new taxpayers as homeowners but spend those disposable dollars in nearby businesses,” Copeland.
The proposal was first heard in fall 2022 when the Planning Commission recommended that D.R. Horton conduct a traffic study in addition to redrafting the 640 homes that were initially intended for the property surrounding Cowan Lake. The newly proposed development design included 475 units with a price point of no more than $400,000.
The Rockdale Board of Commissioners was set to consider the Planning Commission's recommendation at its Feb. 23 meeting.
