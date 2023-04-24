CONYERS — Rockdale County is making progress toward a new courthouse complex, observed Andrew Hammer, director of General Services with Rockdale County, as he waited for demolition on the old Magistrate Courthouse to begin last Wednesday.
Hammer was joined by officials from the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office and others at the Rockdale County Magistrate Court located at 922 Court St. in Olde Town.
"They will be taking the building down piece by piece to make sure that we are safe and hauling it offsite," Hammer said during the ceremonial demolition event. "We also have to be considerate of traffic and the Tax Commissioner's Office next door, which obviously has a huge amount of traffic as well. When we’re all done they’ll have a nice smooth green space, and they’ll have it sloped properly and grassed, and it’ll be a nice space for some forward progress when we get to that stage."
The Board of Commissioners has been working on plans for the courthouse complex, a concept that emerged in the early 1990s. The board approved an 18.63 millage rate during a meeting in August to help finance the project. A 2-mill increase in the millage rate is expected to generate $6.6 million that will go toward obtaining a bond to build the new courthouse. A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will also fund the project.
The task force designated to conduct background research and planning for the courthouse complex recommended preserving the Old Jail, adding a building to the courthouse annex, and remodeling existing facilities for courts. The recommendation also includes the potential to reroute Milstead Avenue to create a larger green space and add retail space and a parking deck instead of creating surface parking.
Rockdale Sheriff Eric Levett was one of the three county representatives that made up the nine member task force team. He was glad to see the first stages of its recommendations being fulfilled.
"This is well overdue," he said last Wednesday. "We are glad that we are at the first stage of seeing this (the building) come down, and hopefully that we will be around to see the new one go up."
It was a nostalgic process for Phinia Aten, chief magistrate judge for Rockdale County, who joined Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr., Commissioner Doreen Williams and Conyers Mayor Vince Evans to manually break down a wall inside the old courthouse building.
"This building served as a community center for the launch of our youth law camp chairman seven years ago. It’s served as a filming center for human trafficking film with local sororities to educate the community about that issue. It served as a poet slam venue for young people wanting to express the pain and trauma and the healing that comes from being a survivor of bullying," Aten said.
"And it also served as a place where families were united in marriage as well as serving as a place where people could say I’m sorry, they could heal, they could receive recompense to wrongs done to them by neighbors, by fellow drivers, by business owners, by business customers, and the list goes on and on."
Nesbitt shared similar sentiments.
"I think that our Chief Magistrate Court Judge Aten said it so eloquently about this is the gateway to justice in Rockdale County," he said.
"This is where it all starts after the contact with the local law enforcement or the Conyers Police Department. Most cases start with the chief magistrate and Magistrate Court, but not just that— all of our county ordinances are centered around the activity that takes place at Magistrate Court, whether it’s dealing with code enforcement, whether it’s dealing with Animal Control, or multiple citations that come through the local Sheriff’s Office. All of those entities and agencies have touched this building on one occasion or another. This is a pivot toward progress, and we are certainly proud to be moving Rockdale County forward."
