CONYERS — Rockdale County is making progress toward a new courthouse complex, observed Andrew Hammer, director of General Services with Rockdale County, as he waited for demolition on the old Magistrate Courthouse to begin last Wednesday.

Hammer was joined by officials from the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office and others at the Rockdale County Magistrate Court located at 922 Court St. in Olde Town.

IMG_6114.jpg

Rockdale County officials work to break through a wall inside the old Magistrate Court building in Olde Town Conyers. The demolition ceremony was held on Wednesday, April 19.

