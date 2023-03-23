CONYERS — Filming of a Fox affiliated series which follows the lives of tireless doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Park Hospital may be coming to an end in the Conyers area, but residents have an opportunity to keep a lasting memory.
The fate of the series "The Resident" was sealed last week as Peachtree Battle, a Georgia-based estate sale purveyor, announced that it would soon be hosting “a major network medical drama prop and liquidation” sale of props belonging to the show.
The sale started Wednesday and was expected to run through Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Interested buyers can visit two buildings, in close proximity, selling items — the lasting memories of the locally filmed show. Building 1, located at 1003 Sigman Road in Conyers, will be selling furniture and props from the show, while Building 2, located at 2050 East Park Drive Northeast, will sell designer wardrobe and jewelry, according to a city of Conyers press release.
The current season of "The Resident" averaged 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating which was down 29% from its Season 5 tallies. The series delivers the fourth-largest audience out of the15 scripted programs that Fox currently airs.
