CONYERS — A group tasked with making recommendations for the Judicial and Administrative Complex Project in Olde Town Conyers will be moving ahead with a proposed plan in coming months.
After a series of tours, which concluded in early November, the Judicial and Administrative Task Force will be shifting its focus to a partnership with a Cumming based design group who lists its expertise in projects for the medical profession, higher education campuses, justice and government entities, mixed-use developments, senior living campuses and office developments.
Under the new partnership, Doug Shaw, CEO and founding principal of the Jericho Design Group, will create a layout for the county's Judicial Administrative building. Shaw presented three concept drawings for the committee's review during its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Next steps are to work with Shaw to create a schematic of the courthouse that meets requirements, JaNice Van Ness, Task Force chair, said.
"Most of the work we did before was to get the ball rolling and reach out to the community," she said Monday. "Now, we're working to have another presentation and talk through recommendations for it to be presented to commissioners."
A vital part for this step is to provide an efficient and functional option while keeping costs in check, Van Ness said.
"Its been a good process, and I know that there is an ongoing debate in the community about the location, but the job now is to bring forth an efficient, functional option without incurring additional costs," she said.