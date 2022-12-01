CONYERS — A group tasked with making recommendations for the Judicial and Administrative Complex Project in Olde Town Conyers will be moving ahead with a proposed plan in coming months.

After a series of tours, which concluded in early November, the Judicial and Administrative Task Force will be shifting its focus to a partnership with a Cumming based design group who lists its expertise in projects for the medical profession, higher education campuses, justice and government entities, mixed-use developments, senior living campuses and office developments.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Videos