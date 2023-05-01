IMG_6228.jpg

Muddessar Ahmad

CONYERS — Muddessar Ahmad has announced his candidacy for chairman of the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners. 

Ahmad, who migrated to the United States in January 2001, announced his plans to run against Oz Nesbitt Sr. in the upcoming election in late April. Nesbitt has served two four-year terms as commissioner for Post 1 and is currently serving a second four-year term as chairman of BOC.

