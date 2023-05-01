... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES AND STRONG
WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
CONYERS — Muddessar Ahmad has announced his candidacy for chairman of the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners.
Ahmad, who migrated to the United States in January 2001, announced his plans to run against Oz Nesbitt Sr. in the upcoming election in late April. Nesbitt has served two four-year terms as commissioner for Post 1 and is currently serving a second four-year term as chairman of BOC.
The Pakistani native is president of Rockdale Rotary; a Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce board member; Leadership Rockdale graduate; Habitat for Humanity Rockdale president; board member of Rockdale’s Honor Flight, Boys & Girls Club and Walk of Heroes and many other organizations.
Ahmad has also been the recipient of dozens of awards related to his service in the Conyers community, where he owns various gas stations and heads a real estate company, Omega Builders, which now owns strip shopping centers, office buildings, warehouses and residential properties throughout Rockdale County.
"The fact that I immigrated to Rockdale over 20 years ago and became a naturalized citizen of the United States gives me a heightened awareness of the opportunities in our county," Ahmad said. "I have experienced them firsthand and am thankful for each one."
Ahmad plans to run his campaign focusing on economic development — as "more than an increasing job market," making an investment in a clean community — investing in the upkeep of Rockdale County "to further attract growth and development opportunities," and managing and multiplying resources with responsible spending, "and wise decision-making."
"I came to Conyers in 2003, a virtual nobody, opening my first business," he said on his official page announcing his campaign.
"I want to give back to the community that willingly gave to me, and now is the perfect time to do it. This community owes me nothing, but I owe it everything. What better way to give back than by offering myself as a public servant."
