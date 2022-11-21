 Skip to main content
Needs double for Rockdale County nonprofit ahead of end-of-year holidays

Jackson food bank.jpeg

Sandra Jackson-Lett, the executive director of Rockdale Emergency Relief, inside the Tall Oaks Drive facility's food pantry on Friday, Nov. 18. 

CONYERS — From structural renovations to a change in leadership, one of the longest-serving non-profit service organizations — specifically dedicated to serving Rockdale County residents — has undergone a series of changes this year.

But one thing that has not changed for Rockdale Emergency Relief is its mission to help underserved families in their time of need. It's an effort that Sandra Jackson-Lett, the newly installed executive director for the Conyers non-profit, says has nearly doubled since the pandemic.  

Rockdale County Emergency Relief.jpeg

A bag is filled and labeled for participants of Rockdale Emergency Relief's third annual Bags of Thanksgiving event that was held on Friday. The nonprofit handed out 50 turkeys and hams in additional to meals for families in need.
RC Emergency Relief.jpeg

Sandra Jackson-Lett, the executive director of Rockdale Emergency Relief, shows a freezer filled with turkeys and hams for the nonprofit's third annual Bags of Thanksgiving event on Friday. 

An error occurred