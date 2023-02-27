Audience.jpg

Attendees of the 17th annual Talent Show and Valentine Pageant at the Olivia Haydel Senior Center in Conyers. 

CONYERS — Love was in the air but it was not the kind that anyone expected on Valentine's Day at a local senior community in Conyers.

Monica Arthur, a member of the Olivia Haydel Senior Center in Conyers, fell in love once again with activities from her youth. Arthur was a significant part of the annual talent show and Valentine pageant held on Feb. 14 at the senior center. 

Legendary Steppers 2.jpg

The Legendary Steppers entertained guests at the 17th annual Talent Show and Valentine Pageant held at the Olivia Haydel Senior Center in Conyers on Feb. 14. 
Valentines Pageant 2023.jpg

Monica Arthur (far left) was crowned queen during the 2023 Talent Show and Pageant at the Olivia Haydel Senior Center on Feb. 14.   

