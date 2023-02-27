...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
CONYERS — Love was in the air but it was not the kind that anyone expected on Valentine's Day at a local senior community in Conyers.
Monica Arthur, a member of the Olivia Haydel Senior Center in Conyers, fell in love once again with activities from her youth. Arthur was a significant part of the annual talent show and Valentine pageant held on Feb. 14 at the senior center.
From singing to dancing and even acting — Arthur quickly became a crowd favorite. Her presence was a breath of fresh air to attendees, but the 69-year-old resident's involvement is something that keeps her flourishing.
"What you see is what you get," Arthur said Thursday. "And for me, I am a person that loves to be doing something."
Music, dance, drama and comedy were special features for the 17th annual event. Arthur took part in the chorale, which won third place for its medley, which consisted of "You are my Sunshine," "Let me Call You Sweetheart" and "I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing."
"We had a choir that I enjoyed when I first got to this community, but because of the pandemic they didn't have it anymore," Arthur said. "So it was good to have it back."
Arthur was also a participant in the line dancers group, which won second place for its Red Hot Salsa dance, and was even asked to assist in the Rockdale Puppeteers comedic sketch of "The Wiz," which who won first place in the comedy category.
"I was sitting outside minding my own business when I was asked to be in the puppet show, and because I usually like to do things behind the scene I said yes, 'I want to do it,' " Arthur said. "And that was wonderful, because sometimes you don't know your own talents. Sometimes it takes you being on stage performing somewhere else for you to see your potential."
Many who attended the event could feel the joy and love that Arthur, who was crowned queen for the pageant portion of the event, extended as she herself showcased her appreciation toward each art.
"The more active I am, the more happy I am, and if it was not for this senior center I would not have (this experience)," Arthur said. "So they give me wings like I could fly.".
"And I like to give to people," Arthur said. "If I could give my last I would because I know God will give it back in abundance."
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
