Jo Anne Hill speaks with employees, staff and visitors of Piedmont Rockdale about the reboot of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council at the hospital located at 1412 Milstead Ave. in Conyers Thursday, May 4.
Employees, staff and visitors of Piedmont Rockdale sign up to participate in DE&I Council's initiative to create a diverse, inclusive and engaging environment for patients and staff at Piedmont Rockdale on Thursday, May 4.
CONYERS — Jo Anne Hill stays true to her role making sure that a broad range of people from different social and ethnic backgrounds is represented at Piedmont area hospitals throughout the metro-Atlanta community.
On Thursday Hill was joined with local employees and staff at Piedmont Rockdale in celebration of the launch for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, which Hill, its executive director, oversees.
"We're here to celebrate, we're here to educate, we're here to appreciate and to motivate," Hill said Friday after inviting visitors and staff to a table filled with tokens, treats and brochures explaining details about the council and its role in the hospital on Milstead Avenue.
The council's mission statement includes its commitment to a diverse, inclusive and engaging environment for patients and staff. A public calendar for the council details holidays and special events planned for minority groups. It also included the launch of Piedmont Rockdale's first Stroke Survival Walk, a homage to stroke survivors and their caregivers.
"It is our commitment that every patient, employee, clinician and supplier is respected and valued for the unique contributions they make towards Piedmont's Promise to make a positive different in every life we touch," the mission statement reads.
Hill was pleased with the 60 people who turned out to show an interest in the cause.
"I'm really impressed with the Rockdale County team," Hill said. "We got 60 people to sign up in the first two hours, which shows me that people want to be a part of this. People want to be a part of something bigger than themselves."
Priorities for the Friday event were to increase minority representation in leadership, increase the access to education and training in connection with DE&I Programs, and to make community connections in support of Piedmont's purpose to make a positive difference, Hill said.
"Because we believe that everyone should be valued, appreciated and respected for what they bring to the table," she said. "That responsibility falls on all of us. I say that DE&I is part of your DNA. It's a journey to change the culture."
The focus is something that satisfied Bonny Moore.
"Community and culture is so important — thank you for making this a focus, especially around health care," the Conyers resident said in a Facebook post celebrating the Friday launch.
"Patients need to trust their providers, and when you are represented in your community, it makes a difference."
