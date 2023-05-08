image10.jpeg

Jo Anne Hill speaks with employees, staff and visitors of Piedmont Rockdale about the reboot of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council at the hospital located at 1412 Milstead Ave. in Conyers Thursday, May 4. 

CONYERS — Jo Anne Hill stays true to her role making sure that a broad range of people from different social and ethnic backgrounds is represented at Piedmont area hospitals throughout the metro-Atlanta community. 

On Thursday Hill was joined with local employees and staff at Piedmont Rockdale in celebration of the launch for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council, which Hill, its executive director, oversees. 

image11.jpeg

Employees, staff and visitors of Piedmont Rockdale sign up to participate in DE&I Council's initiative to create a diverse, inclusive and engaging environment for patients and staff at Piedmont Rockdale on Thursday, May 4.

