CONYERS — Attendees of an annual ceremony at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital were drawn to love and light just ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

Every year for the past 52 years Piedmont Rockdale has hosted a Love Light ceremony to memorialize loved ones who have passed on. This year the Conyers hospital chose to shine a light on family and friends who have lost a special person to COVID-19.

COVID memorial, Rockdale.jpeg

A memorial tree is lit at the Piedmont Rockdale Hospital in Conyers for the Love Light Tree Ceremony on Nov. 29 to honor those lost to COVID-19.
Choir .jpeg

The Flat Shoals Elementary Chorus was one of two featured performances for the Love Light Tree Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Piedmont Rockdale. The ceremony was held in honor of those who lost their loved ones to COVID-19.

