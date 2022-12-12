The Flat Shoals Elementary Chorus was one of two featured performances for the Love Light Tree Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Piedmont Rockdale. The ceremony was held in honor of those who lost their loved ones to COVID-19.
CONYERS — Attendees of an annual ceremony at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital were drawn to love and light just ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
Every year for the past 52 years Piedmont Rockdale has hosted a Love Light ceremony to memorialize loved ones who have passed on. This year the Conyers hospital chose to shine a light on family and friends who have lost a special person to COVID-19.
The COVID memorial held on Tuesday, Nov. 29 was a first for the hospital’s auxiliary and volunteers, who orchestrate the event each year.
“It has been held at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital dating back to the 1970s, and it has been a ceremony for family members and friends to remember those who are with them in spirit and who have touched their lives in a special way,” Alexis Scott, a communications specialist with Piedmont Rockdale & Eastside Hospitals said Friday.
“It has always been a special part of the holiday season here at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.”
The event drew hundreds of residents to the hospital located at 1412 Milstead Ave. The event featured performances by the Heritage High School Brass Ensemble and the Flat Shoals Elementary Chorus.
“They were so impressive, and it was great to see parents, family members and friends get many photos and video of their performance,” Scott said. “Of course, it was great to see our special guest, Mrs. Claus, too.”
Once the memorial tree was lit, attendees were able to see the red ribbons tied onto branches in memory of the COVID-19 victims.
“This is a season of hope, and while the ceremony was a time of reflection and remembrance, it was a joyous and uplifting ceremony,” Scott said. “I think it was one of the best-attended ceremonies we have had, and it was special to have it outside this year. I am glad the weather cooperated, and we appreciate everyone who came out to be part of such a special event. We hope to see more people next year.”
As the year comes to a close Scott says numbers for those affected by COVID-19 are still a concern. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health for Rockdale County, approximately 22,527 people have had COVID-19 and 338 have passed away from the virus in the county.
“We know that virtually everyone has been impacted in some way by the pandemic, and it has had a far-reaching effect,” Scott said.
But hospital staff have been adjusting safety measures and are continuously putting in their best efforts to keep numbers from rising, Scott said.
“The hospital continues to treat patients with COVID, and deal with staffing challenges like every other business if our employees get sick,” she said. “One of the best defenses we have is the vaccine. We constantly monitor community transmission rates and adjust our mask wearing requirements accordingly to protect everyone.”
“It has been nice to open back up to visitors and begin holding events and celebrations again,” Scott added.
“We do not anticipate stopping those, but our safety procedures may increase or decrease based on risk level. We appreciate the public understanding when we must change our safety procedures in the health care environment.”