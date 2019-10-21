CONYERS - The Rockdale Clerk of Courts and the Conyers-Rockdale Library are piloting a Law Topic Speaker Series at the Nancy Guinn Memorial Library.
The topic will range from will, estates, divorce, bankruptcies, landlord/tenant issues, parental rights and more.
At Nancy Guinn, patrons have access to an extensive up to date collection of legal books, and the Westlaw Next legal database online.
The next Law Topic Speaker Series will be on "Wills" by Probate Judge Clarence Cuthpert, Jr., Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the librarys main meeting room on the ground floor.
"It is essential that our citizens take the necessary steps to protect themselves, their loved ones and assets while they still can," said Judge Cuthpert. "Therefore it is important that they understand how to ensure a smooth transition through the probate court process."
This program is free and open to the public.
To learn more call the Probate Courts intern at 770-278-7903.