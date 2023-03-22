More than a dozen community volunteers helped to pot plants and fill in shrubbery at Costley Mill Park on Tuesday, March 14. The day of service was a partnership between Costley Mill Park officials and the Conyers Publix on Ga. Highway 20.
CONYERS — Karen McClinton typically finds herself enjoying activities that involve tending and cultivating a garden outside of her job at the Publix Supermarket at The Village at Millers Chapel in Conyers.
So when the local supermarket chain was set to host its Day of Service at Costley Mill Park last Tuesday, McClinton was one of a dozen associates ready to spring into action.
Barrel by barrel, the Publix associates worked to plant fresh flowers and enhance the greenery around frequently visited portions of the park at 2455 Costley Mill Road Northeast in Conyers. Gardening has been a hobby that McClinton has pursued for almost 20 years.
"I've been an avid gardener for probably about 20 years," the Publix associate said last Tuesday. "I’m a humble leader, but also a willing leader, and teaching leader — so if anybody wants to know anything about any of these plants, I would share my knowledge and I’ll happily get my hands dirty doing it."
The Day of Service is part of the grocery chain's Sustainability and Environmental Program that provides company associates with the opportunity to give back to the community.
The March 14 service project brought more than a dozen associates from the Publix on Ga. Highway 20 to Costley Mill Park, and more than 7,000 other volunteers throughout the company's chain in the U.S. to lend a helping hand in their local communities.
The mission is one that stretched from Key West to West Virginia, Melissa Gonzalez, the Publix supermarket associate relations for District 51, said. The pubic relations associate said she was proud to find the Conyers associates supporting the cause.
"We have over 7,000 volunteer associates giving their time back to their communities this week which just goes with Publix’s mission statement to be responsible citizens in our community, and to give back to those that we serve," Gonzalez said. "So we’re more than just a supermarket. We’re part of the communities that we work and live in.”
The outcome of the Publix Service Day left a lasting impression for Orlandria Bing, the operations manager at Costley Mill Park. Bing shared her gratitude for the volunteered efforts as the Tuesday event came to an end.
"I would like to thank Justin and his team at Publix for coming out today on Publix Volunteer in the Park," she said. "We’re so grateful for your service today.”
