More than a dozen community volunteers helped to pot plants and fill in shrubbery at Costley Mill Park on Tuesday, March 14. The day of service was a partnership between Costley Mill Park officials and the Conyers Publix on Ga. Highway 20.

CONYERS — Karen McClinton typically finds herself enjoying activities that involve tending and cultivating a garden outside of her job at the Publix Supermarket at The Village at Millers Chapel in Conyers.

So when the local supermarket chain was set to host its Day of Service at Costley Mill Park last Tuesday, McClinton was one of a dozen associates ready to spring into action.

Volunteers for a local day of service sponsored by Publix placed new plants outside of the main building at Costley Mill Park on Tuesday, March 14. 

