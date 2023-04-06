Toni Holmes, executive director with Talent Management for Rockdale County, speaks with attendees about Mental Health First Aid program during Rockdale County Board of Commissioners work session Tuesday.
CONYERS — Rockdale County officials have been working to bring more awareness to some of the challenges that individuals struggling with mental health issues face each day.
The recent addition of three mental health training programs for Rockdale County workers and residents works as an extension to teach members of the public how to help a person who is experiencing varying degrees of mental health issues.
The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners discussed an additional $20,400 in funds for the Mental Health First Aid program during its work session on Tuesday, April 4. The program is expected to run until Dec. 15.
The course was a helpful source for Commissioner Doreen Williams. The Mental Health First Aid program helped alleviate the Post 2 commissioner's hesitations when making initial contact with those who suffer from a mental disorder.
"I really appreciate Talent Management doing this," Williams said regarding the training that began last week. "I think one of the things when I took the mental health first aid course was that there’s no harm in saying ‘Are you OK?’ Before I was hesitant to say that because you didn’t know what the response was going to be, but now you have that class to say are you OK and then offer resources."
Williams is one of 62 Rockdale County officials who have completed the course. The Mental Health First Aid program teaches the ALGEE concept, Toni Holmes explained to attendees during Tuesday's work session meet.
"Which is approach, listen, give resources, encourage and then encourage again," the executive director of Talent Management for Rockdale County said.
The approved funding will help Talent Management continue three training sessions into the winter months, two of which are being offered for 30 officers within the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office and 30 employees of Fire and Rescue. The third course, which is a new addition to the three offered, will be available to residents within the workforce, Holmes said.
"We’re definitely looking forward to not only bringing the three additional for our leaders we actually are going to do virtual classes for the entire county so all of the workforce will be able to participate in Mental Health First Aid," she said.
"I will tell you the facilitator we had just brought a lot of awareness so anyone within the room that actually participated with that training — it was really about noticing and being able to identify those signs and those symptoms for our employees, and then being able to provide them with the proper resources we have available."
It is a skill that Commissioner Sherri Washington felt pushed the county to the next level with bringing awareness to the cause.
"I think it is actually next level," said Washington following a review of the funds.
"I think a lot of the times when people are going into a mental health crisis they don’t even know where they are, because the spiral is so slow, but other people may be able to recognize that something is a little off before you even do, so I am very excited about this."
