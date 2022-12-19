CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners reached a consensus on the county's 2023 budget proposal.
The board held its second reading and adopted the fiscal year 2023 budget during its voting session on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The relocation of the county’s E911 Communications Department and the creation of a new Community Improvement Team — designed to keep Rockdale County clean — are highlights of the 2023 budget. The budget also includes additional funds for public safety personnel for 2023.
Commissioner Sherri Washington said the approved budget is "where the rubber meets the road" for citizens of Rockdale County. "We have done several things to ensure our departments are accounted for and the community is safe," Washington said.
"In this budget we are accounting for salary increases for our employees and to me that is very important," she said during the Tuesday meeting. "This county is safe, and it's secured, and it's working on having the highest possible education so that we can get this county to the next level."
Proposed general fund expenditures for the 2023 budget total $93.98 million with the largest share of expenses — $47.36 million — going toward the county’s public safety division. This includes $2.63 million for the E911 Communications Department.
The 2023 budget is a 4.1% increase from the previous fiscal year. The increase is largely due to the county’s need to fund additional expenses that were requested by department heads. Commissioner Doreen Williams shared her gratitude for the seamless process for the 2023 budget.
"We increased salaries for everybody, but we also put into the budget the hiring of extra personnel for the Fire Department, including staffing Station 10," Williams said. "That would be huge as we move forward in providing for Rockdale citizens."