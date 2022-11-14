Rockdale BOC, Nov. 8.png

Rockdale County Board of Commissioners discussed results of their financial audit for fiscal year 2021 during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 

CONYERS — A recent audit report for the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is expected to open up future opportunities for more federal funds.

During its Nov. 8 meeting the Rockdale County BOC received positive feedback regarding its audit for the 2021 fiscal year. Jeff White, a public accountant with Banks, Finley, White and Company – who conducted the 2021 audit – said the 140-page report showed no evidence of fraud, abuse or illegal activity for the fiscal year.

