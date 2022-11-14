CONYERS — A recent audit report for the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is expected to open up future opportunities for more federal funds.
During its Nov. 8 meeting the Rockdale County BOC received positive feedback regarding its audit for the 2021 fiscal year. Jeff White, a public accountant with Banks, Finley, White and Company – who conducted the 2021 audit – said the 140-page report showed no evidence of fraud, abuse or illegal activity for the fiscal year.
"We did not identify or find any deficiencies in internal control for the 2021 year," White said during the regularly scheduled meeting. "We did not find any deficiencies in internal control that we would even consider to be material weaknesses."
The audit covered fiscal year 2021 from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31. White shared a presentation with the three letters of reports that the company conducted into the BOC’s internal control over its financial statements and financial reports in relation to federal programs. More specifically, it was the company's duty to determine whether the county complied with the laws and regulations that apply to their financial statements, as well as grants and contracts as it relates to their federal awards programs for the year.
The results showed that the county held a little over $19 million in federal contracts for fiscal year 2021 and was at low risk — which means they have a greater opportunity to receive additional funding in the future from the federal government, White said.
"The type of report we issued for the '21 year is the best type of report that anyone can receive from an independent CPA," he said last Tuesday. "There's no better report that can be issued for that."
Commissioner Doreen Williams praised the county's financial team for its compliance over the course of the financial evaluation. She clarified that, due to the reported findings, there was no indication for the county to complete a forensic audit as residents had requested during millage rate hearings this past summer.
“This is the second time we heard it because you presented at our budget retreat but to be able to put it out so that everyone can see that we have a really remarkable financial team that has done an exceptional job,” she said.
Chairman Oz Nesbitt was also "at peace" with the reported findings.
"We certainly appreciate knowing that they've done their due diligence within the financial department and all of the information as Williams pointed out at the board retreat and again this morning really clears up a lot of thought and things that we wanted to make sure was clear not just for ourselves, but for the citizens and making sure they understood the processes and procedures," Nesbitt said.
"I’m satisfied with what I heard," he added. "I appreciate this."