Preliminary Judicial and Admin building.png

A preliminary image of the new Judicial and Administrative building in Olde Town Conyers. 

CONYERS — Layouts and designs for the Olde Town Conyers courthouse complex were a top topic of discussion at Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting.

The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners received final recommendations for structural changes to be made for its Judicial and Administrative complex located at 922 Court St. in downtown Conyers. 

IMG_4886.jpg

This illustration shows the layout of a new administration building and courthouse complex based on recommendations by the county's Judicial and Administrative Task Force.  
Screenshot 2023-01-25 at 10.04.49.png

Judicial and Administrative Task Force's final recommendation for green space area in connection with courthouse complex project. 
Doug Shaw.jpeg

Doug Shaw with Jericho Design Group presents final recommendations from the Judicial and Administrative Task Force for its Olde Town courthouse complex project. 

