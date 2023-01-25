CONYERS — Layouts and designs for the Olde Town Conyers courthouse complex were a top topic of discussion at Tuesday's Board of Commissioners meeting.
The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners received final recommendations for structural changes to be made for its Judicial and Administrative complex located at 922 Court St. in downtown Conyers.
The task force designated to conduct background research and planning into the courthouse complex found it favorable to preserve Old Jail, add a building to the courthouse annex, and remodel existing facilities for courts, said Doug Shaw with the Jericho Design Group.
"The idea of this option is to do all the courtrooms and security measures in the new addition and renovate the older areas for potentially DA, Clerk of Courts, things like that," he said as he presented the final results to the BOC. "So that way you will have your new circulations, like I talked about, in your newer facility."
The recommendation also includes the potential to reroute Milstead Avenue to create a larger green space, and add new retail space and a parking deck instead of creating surface parking. The new parking facility is expected to accommodate 274 employees with enough room to add 426 spaces for future staff, Shaw said.
The projected cost for the project is $97,200,000 for construction with a 15% soft cost of $14,580,000 and $4,860,000 for phase escalation.
"The next step from a detail design point is to really dig into the details of everything with a lot of onsite investigations, and revisit the programming document that we did," Shaw said.
Oz Nesbitt Sr., chair of the Board of Commissioners, said he was satisfied with the task force's final recommendations.
"This new courthouse and judicial complex is going to thrust us into a whole different image and projection of a community and a county," Nesbitt said.
Commissioner Sherri Washington became emotional, sharing the legacies being placed with the Judicial and Administrative complex project.
"It's because of your love to this community and the love of your county that you all dedicated so many hours to this, and I truly appreciate it," she said to the task force members who were in attendance at the Tuesday meeting. "When I see this, you all have exceeded my every expectations."
For Commissioner Doreen Williams said she was pleased with the recommendation to have the Old Jail preserved with the new and renovated space.
"I like that the Old Jail is highlighted and part of the green space, because right now you can drive past it and never even realize what's there," Williams said.
Plans for the complex have been in the works since the early ’90s. In August 2022 the board approved an 18.63 millage rate to help finance the project. A 2-mill increase in the millage rate is expected to generate $6.6 million that will go toward obtaining a bond to build the new courthouse. A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will also help fund the long-awaited project. County officials have designated $19.6 million from the 2023 SPLOST for the courthouse project, Sue Sanders said in August.
The current courthouse that faces Main Street was built in 1939. An addition, which faces Milstead Avenue, was built in 1974. In the 48 years since the addition was built, the population of Rockdale has more than tripled.
In February 2018 the BOC approved putting a $140 million bond referendum for a new courthouse on the ballot in the May Primary Election. If approved, that bond would have been used to build a new judicial/governmental complex, a 675-space parking garage, and green space area for use for festivals and concerts. But the referendum met stiff opposition from citizens.
While many acknowledged the need for a new courthouse, they were opposed to the location, the total cost, and the increase in property taxes that would be needed to pay for it. Some citizens also complained that the BOC did not seek public input on the project and the referendum was defeated by a more than 2-to-1 margin.
Recommended for you
Stacker combed through Niche's 2023 Hardest Colleges to Get Into in America ranking to see which school is the most difficult to gain admission to in each state. Click for more.Hardest college to get into in every state
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.